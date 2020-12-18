scorecardresearch
Friday, December 18, 2020
No drug consumed at party: Karan Johar in reply to NCB notice

The anti-drugs agency had issued the notice to Johar over a viral video allegedly showing drugs being consumed at a party hosted at his residence, the official said.

By: PTI | Mumbai | December 18, 2020 3:54:17 pm
Karan Johar, Karan Johar news, Karan Johar NCB, Karan Johar drug, Karan Johar drug video, Karan Johar party video drugsBollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. (File)

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, in his response to the notice issued by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has claimed that no drug was consumed during a party at his house last year, an official said on Friday.

“Johar was asked to give details of the party. Accordingly, the NCB on Friday received a reply from him to the notice,” he said.

“In the reply, Johar maintained that no drug was consumed at the party,” the official added.

The NCB had received a complaint regarding the video of a party, which was attended by top Bollywood stars last year, he said.

The complaint was about movie stars apparently seen in a ‘drugged’ state in the video.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had sent the video to the NCB and his complaint was marked to the agency’s Mumbai zonal unit, he said.

Sirsa had claimed that he had registered a complaint about this video with the Mumbai police in August last year, but no probe was conducted.

After the video went viral, Johar had issued a public statement in connection with that video, saying reports of drug consumption at his party were slanderous and malicious.

The central agency has been conducting an anti-drugs probe that began in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

