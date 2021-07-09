Inclusion of Karad into Cabinet a ploy to finish political career of Pankaja Munde: Saamana

Bhagwat Karad takes charge as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/DrBhagwatKarad)

Two days after the expansion of the Union Cabinet, the Shiv Sena on Friday claimed that the BJP’s decision to induct Bhagwat Karad into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s revamped Cabinet is a ploy to finish the political career of former minister Pankaja Munde.

Karad took charge as the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

An editorial of the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that Karad grew up in the shadow of late Gopinath Munde who transformed the BJP in Maharashtra from a largely upper-caste party to one with a base among OBCs and other castes. “Without considering Pankaja’s sister, Pritam Munde, the BJP MP from Beed, Karad has been picked by the party for the ministerial berth,” it added.

“This is a ploy to completely finish the political career of Pankaja Munde. There is scope to doubt whether it has been done to divide the Vanjari community and teach Pankaja Munde a lesson,” the editorial read.

Four ministers were inducted into the Union cabinet from Maharashtra. Karad’s inclusion has sparked speculations that the Munde sisters are upset with the decision. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, however, has dismissed such reports, calling them “speculations by the media”.

The editorial further stated that giving ministerial berths to Kapil Patil and Bharati Pawar from Maharashtra is rubbing salt to the wounds of the loyal BJP workers from the state. “Patil and Pawar had left NCP a few years ago and joined the BJP. They have become ministers now. This is the real shock,” the editorial stated.