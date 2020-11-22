Karachi will one day become part of India, says Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis

Former chief minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the party believes in “akhand Bharat” and that one day Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan, will become a part of India.

“We believe in ‘akhand Bharat’ (undivided India). We believe one day Karachi will become a part of India,” he said.

Fadnavis made the remarks while responding to a question from the media on a Shiv Sena leader’s objection to the name ‘Karachi Sweets’, a shop which has been in existence for 60 years in Bandra. Earlier this week, the Sena leader asked its owner to drop ‘Karachi’ from its name.

Earlier, Sena MP and party spokesman Sanjay Raut had said, “We don’t subscribe to this demand for name change. ‘Karachi Sweets’ has been in existence for 60 years and is in Mumbai and India.” Fadnavis also defended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative to end the so-called “love jihad”.

