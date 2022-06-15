Pvt firm claims development rights over 6,000 acre in Kanjurmarg village, Bombay HC order today

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in a plea filed by the Maharashtra government, which has said that private firm Adarsh Water Parks and Resorts Private Limited, in October 2020, had fraudulently obtained an order, claiming development rights of over 6,000 acre of land in Kanjurmarg village, including the 102-acre land designated for a Metro car shed.

Justice Anil K Menon will pass an order in the matter on Wednesday.

The BMC, in a recent affidavit filed in support of the state’s plea, has stated that it has in its possession certain land parcels in Kanjurmarg and the Adarsh Water Parks cannot claim the same.

The state, in its interim application filed in March, had claimed that over 1,800 acre of the disputed land belonged to it and Adarsh Water Parks did not have any right to it.

The BMC on June 10 had said in its affidavit that apart from other land parcels, the state and the Union governments have allotted 141.77 hectare (350.32 acre) of area to BMC to establish the Kanjurmarg dumping ground for solid waste as per Supreme Court directions.

It added that of the 141.77 hectare, 23.36 hectare is mangrove land and as per the forest department’s decision, the state has retained the said area. Therefore, it added, that remaining 118.41 hectare is in BMC’s “exclusive” possession.

The civic body said that land parcels in Kanjur village have also been reserved for a playground, garden, police station, affordable housing, shelters for homeless, maternity home, primary/secondary school, municipality market and multi-purpose community centre among others.

It added that the consent decree was obtained by Adarsh Water Parks “after playing fraud on the court” with intention to “usurp” BMC land.

Earlier, the Union government’s salt commissioner and defence estates office had filed affidavits before the HC claiming their ownership over 1,600 and 220 acre in Kanjurmarg, respectively, including the 102 acre designated by the Maharashtra government for a Metro car shed. The Union government has denied that the state or any other party had the “right, title or possession” of the said land.