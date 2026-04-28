Monitoring vans & ‘odour diary’: After HC rap, BMC steps up supervision at Kanjurmarg dumping ground

A day after the Bombay High Court flagged pollution and odour emanating from the civic dumping ground at Kanjurmarg, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday deployed a site supervisor as well as monitoring vans to assess gases and odour at the city’s largest active dumping ground. While the civic body will start monitoring methane (CH4) starting Thursday, the BMC Tuesday operationalised monitoring of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx), Particulate Matters 10 and 2.5 (PM10 and PM2.5) among other pollutants.

The deployment of machinery comes along the heels of the Bombay HC directives to monitor and study emissions of gases including methane, which trigger later night odour in the neighbourhood.

Raising alarms over the health impact of the toxic gases affecting lakhs of residents in Mulund, Vikhroli and Bhandup, the HC issued directives on Monday while hearing pleas of residents from the Kannamwar Cooperative Housing Society Association Ltd and NGO Vanashakti.

Earlier on April 25, the HC judges visited the Kanjurmarg dumping site after the bench on April 24 had pulled up the Maharashtra government and the BMC for an “extremely casual approach” toward waste management at the ground.

Taking cognisance of the HC directives, the BMC on Tuesday deployed a monitoring van which has started measuring pollutants ranging from PM10 to Ozone (O3) to ascertain the causes for odour in the site.

THC analyzer, which accesses methane levels, is currently being repaired and is also slated to be pressed into operations by Thursday.

According to senior civic officials, a site supervisor will also be pressed on site in a bid to monitor odour around the site at least twice daily, who will be tasked with maintaining all observations in an ‘odour diary’. The monitoring is slated to be carried out at regular intervals when the site is operational, with additional

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monitoring permitted in case of potential odour problem to assess factors like malodorous waste, foul surface water issues among other factors.

During observations, the site supervisor is also directed to gauge weather conditions and maintain logs of easterly or westerly winds which also determine wind direction and spread of odour. The site supervisor, officials said, will be directed to enter results of monitoring and remedial measures in an active log book which will also entail details pertaining to precipitation, temperature, wind speed and direction.