Monday, July 11, 2022

Kanhaiya Lal case: J&K man held for giving death threats to 16-year-old girl

The police said the girl had posted a video on social media in support of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was allegedly killed for supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial comment on the Prophet.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 12, 2022 12:46:46 am
The police traced Bhat to Budgam. “In his confession, Bhat alleged that he became impulsive after seeing the video and thus decided to call and threaten the girl,” said the officer. (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir was arrested on Saturday for allegedly giving death threats to a 16-year-old girl in Mumbai. He was brought to Mumbai on Monday.

The police said accused Faiyaz Ahmed Gulam Mohamed Bhat is a resident of Budgam district. “Soon after the girl posted her video, she started getting calls and messages on WhatsApp from three numbers on July 1. She was given death threats… she approached the VP Road police station and filed a complaint the following day,” said an officer.

The police traced Bhat to Budgam. “In his confession, Bhat alleged that he became impulsive after seeing the video and thus decided to call and threaten the girl,” said the officer.

DCP (Zone II) Neelotpal said, “It appeared that three people had called and threatened the girl. So, we arrested one caller identified as Bhat and are trying to trace the others.”

