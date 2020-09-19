Kangana’s Rs 2 crore damages claim bogus, BMC tells HC

Ranaut had sought Rs 2 crore as damages for the “illegal demolition” at Bandra office by BMC on September 9. (File)

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the Bombay High Court on Friday that actor Kangana Ranaut’s claims for Rs 2 crore compensation for the partial demolition of her Pali Hill property were “baseless” and “bogus”.

The civic body, which submitted its additional affidavit in response to an amended plea filed by the actor on September 15, reiterated that Ranaut had undisputedly carried out “substantial unlawful additions and alterations”, contrary to the sanctioned plan without obtaining proper permission for the same.

In her amended plea filed before the high court, Ranaut had sought Rs 2 crore as damages for the “illegal demolition” of her Bandra office by the BMC last week.

The amended plea also stated that the civic body had demolished 40 per cent of the Pali Hill bungalow, which was also used as an office, including valuable properties, such as chandeliers and rare artworks, and sought interim relief pending hearing to take steps to make the property “capable of use” after the demolition.

The plea further said while the BMC, in its stop-work notice, had listed 14 illegal alteration works being carried out on the premises, only one photograph was submitted before the court that showed a person trying to prevent leakage from the incessant rain. No other evidence was produced and, therefore, the notice was “illegal” and “wrongful”, the plea added.

Responding to actor’s amended plea, an affidavit filed by Bhagyavant Late, the designated officer of H West ward of the BMC, through advocate Joel Carlos stated, “The petitioner, who has undisputedly carried out substantial unlawful additions and alterations contrary to the approved plan and without applying for and obtaining any permission for the same, cannot be heard to contend that remedial action taken in respect of such unlawful acts, was either illegal or high handed or approach writ jurisdiction of the HC for relief and make ‘baseless’ and ‘bogus’ claims for compensation.”

