Friday, November 12, 2021
Withdraw Kangana's National Award, Padma Shri, say MVA leaders

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
November 13, 2021 2:12:03 am
THE MAHA Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders on Friday sought the withdrawal of National Award and Padma Shri given to actor Kangana Ranaut for her statement that what India achieved in 1947 was alms (bheek) and that it had got real freedom in 2014.

“We strongly condemn actor Kangana Ranaut’s statement. She insulted freedom fighters. The Centre must take back the Padma Shri from Kangana Ranaut and arrest her,” said NCP minister Nawab Malik.

BJP will have to speak out on this issue. All the national awards given to Kangana ben should be taken back. If the government does not take back these awards, then it does not have the right to celebrate the Amrut Mahotsav of Independence,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar said the actor had insulted the entire country and those who fought for its freedom.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, meanwhile, also said that the actor’s statement was wrong.

“Kangana Ranaut’s comment on the country’s fight for Independence is completely wrong. Nobody has the right to pass a negative remark on the freedom movement,” he told mediapersons, adding that he did not know the “emotions” that made the actor make such a statement.

