Kangana, sister Rangoli move Bombay HC against FIR over ‘hate posts’

Actor Kangana Ranaut with her sister Rangoli Chandel. Credit: Instagram/Rangoli Chandel

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on Monday moved the Bombay High Court challenging the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s order to Mumbai Police to take cognisance of the sisters’ alleged hate posts on Twitter handle and statements given in interviews.

The sisters also sought quashing of the FIR against them for allegedly “trying to create hatred and communal tension” through their social media posts.

Last month, the Bandra court had ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, which referred to Ranaut’s and Chandel’s tweets and other statements.

On the direction of the court, the Bandra police station registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition).

The duo on Monday filed a petition before the HC through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee and sought quashing of the FIR.

The plea also sought the court to stay the summons, asking them to appear before the police for questioning, and also sought a direction to the police to not take any coercive steps against them.

Last week, the police had summoned the sisters for the third time to record their statements on November 23 and 24.

The court has listed the case for hearing on Tuesday.

