Kangana, sister appear before Bandra police in sedition case

ACTOR Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on Friday appeared before the Bandra police in connection with an FIR registered against them in October for “allegedly creating enmity between different groups of people” through their social media posts. The FIR was registered at the Bandra police station on the directions of a Metropolitan court hearing a private complaint against the sisters by a Bollywood casting director.

The sisters along with their lawyer appeared at the Bandra police station amid heavy media presence around 1 pm. Ranaut enjoys Y category security of CRPF personnel.

An officer said, “While the time given by the court was to appear at noon, she reached at around 1 pm. We recorded her statement for around two hours but could not complete the formalities and may have to call her again.” The statement of Chandel could not be recorded, the officer added.

The police will be submitting their report to the Bombay High Court that will hear the matter on January 11. Ranaut had approached the High Court for quashing the FIR. The court had granted her interim relief from arrest last month and directed her to present herself before the police on January 8.

Prior to this, the Bandra police had issued three summons to the actor and her sister to appear before them but she failed to turn up. The sisters were booked under sections pertaining to committing malicious or deliberate acts with the intention of outraging religious feelings of citizens, sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence or language and common intention of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the FIR states that through their tweets, the sisters tried to “malign the Indian Constitution and image of the Maharashtra government, hurt sentiments of Muslims and tried to create division between Hindus and Muslims”.

The complaint was filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a casting director and fitness trainer. In his complaint, he stated that he had worked with well-known film directors and had, for the past few months, been observing on social media that Ranaut “is continuously defaming Bollywood film industry and is portraying people working in Bollywood films as a hub of nepotism, favouritism, drug addicts, communally-biased people, murderers, etc” through her tweets and television interviews. “…(this) is creating a very bad image of Bollywood in the minds of people and even creating a communal divide and rift between people of two communities and in the mind of common man”.

He also stated that a rift was being created between artistes of different religions. The complaint referred to various tweets by Ranaut over the past few months, including a tweet where she referred to Mumbai as POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).

Hours prior to appearing before the police, Ranaut had tweeted a video where she said she was being “mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured”.

After leaving the police station around 3 pm, the actor who was headed to Bhopal for a film shoot tweeted, “If you are anti India you will find a lot of support, work/rewards, and appreciation. If you are a nationalist then you will have to stand alone, be your own support system and appreciate your own integrity.”