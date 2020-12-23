Kangana Ranaut’s notice of motion against 2018 BMC missive dismissed

The BMC had alleged that Ranaut carried out unauthorised work at her residence, beyond the sanctioned plans. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

THE DINDOSHI civil court on Tuesday dismissed a notice of motion filed by actor Kangana Ranaut against a 2018 BMC notice for alleged violation and irregularities at her residential home in Khar. Ranaut, through her lawyers, approached the court in January 2019 challenging the notice and seeking orders to restrain the BMC from taking any coercive step. The court had then ordered both parties to maintain status quo.

On Tuesday, the court dismissed the notice of motion but extended the interim protection against coercive action for another six weeks to enable her to file an appeal before the Bombay High Court.

In 2018, the BMC served a notice to Ranaut under Section 53 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act. It alleged that she had carried out unauthorised work at her residence beyond sanctioned plans approved by the civic body without requisite permission. The BMC had submitted to the court that the violations included amalgamation of three flats on the fifth floor of her home, including covering of passages, ducts, elevation features, service slabs and alterations, beyond those in occupation plans approved by the BMC.

Ranaut claimed in her civil suit that the notice issued by the civic body is vague regarding the exact nature of the alleged unauthorised construction and is not in accordance with the law.

The BMC had submitted sanction plans and photographs of the alleged violations to the court. The civic body, however, will not be able to take any action till the appeal is filed.

