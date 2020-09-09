‘My Mumbai is POK now’: Kangana Ranaut as BMC demolishes her office

Kangna Ranaut at Chandigarh airport on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday repeated her “my Mumbai is PoK now” remark, sharing pictures of BMC officials demolishing parts of her office in Pali Hill. “I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy Slightly smiling face,” she tweeted, ahead of her arrival in Mumbai. Her other tweet read, “Pakistan.”

Ranaut’s lawyer has filed a plea in the High Court against the demolition drive. The hearing has begun.

The civic team had served her notice over alleged illegal structures at her office. It had also rejected the actor’s plea seeking extra time to furnish documents to prove the legality of the constructions undertaken on the premises.

The development comes in the wake of spat between Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after the actress had earlier compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

A fresh notice pasted outside the actor’s office today said that the civic body was not satisfied with the actor’s response and that the demolition will be carried out at her risk, cost, and consequences. “It has been noted that after receipt of the notice you have not stopped continuing the work. Under these circumstances your request for a maximum seven days to respond to and duly addressed is rejected herewith.”

On Tuesday, the BMC had issued a notice under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, directing the actor to stop the ongoing work on the premises and produce the permissions for the “illegal” constructions. She was given 24 hours to file a reply with documentary evidence. The civic body had also filed a ‘caveat’ in a local court, saying it should be heard first if Ranaut challenges a stop-work notice issued to her.

As per the notice, the ongoing renovation and finishing work inside the bungalow was “beyond the approved plan”. Some of the illegal constructions mentioned in the notice include the conversion of a toilet on ground floor into an office space, construction of a kitchen inside a storeroom and new toilets near a storeroom, conversion of a balcony into a habitable area, merger of one bungalow with another, and extension of the third floor.

The BMC is also checking violation of change of use and if the bungalow, a residential property, was converted into a commercial one. According to the plans of 1979, the bungalow is listed as a residential property.

Ranaut had purchased the bungalow in 2017 and had renovated it in January this year.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had accorded Y+ category security to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut after she expressed threat to her life as she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

