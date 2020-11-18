Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai police again

Actor Kangana Ranaut with her sister Rangoli Chandel. [Instagram/Rangoli Chandel]

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel have been asked to appear before Mumbai Police on November 23 and 24 respectively over their “objectionable comments” on social media aimed at spreading communal tension.

This is the third time that the two sisters have been summoned by Mumbai police in the matter. They were earlier asked to be present on October 26 and 27 respectively but failed to appear. They were later asked to appear on November 9 and 10 but did not do so.

Kangana had informed police that she was busy with a wedding in the family and will be available after November 15.

The complaint was filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a casting director, and fitness trainer. In his complaint, he stated that he had worked with well-known film directors and had, for the past few months, observed on social media that Ranaut “is continuously defaming Bollywood film industry and is portraying people working in Bollywood films as a hub of nepotism, favouritism, drug addicts, communally-biased, murderers, etc” through her tweets and television interviews.

According to police, the FIR states that through their tweets, the sisters tried to “malign the Indian Constitution and image of the Maharashtra government, hurt sentiments of Muslims and tried to create division between Hindus and Muslims”.

On directions of the metropolitan court, police had registered a case on October 17. The women were booked under sections pertaining to committing malicious or deliberate acts with the intention of outraging religious feelings of citizens, sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence or language and common intention of the Indian Penal Code.

Ranaut, who has been critical of the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government, had also criticised the Mumbai Police saying she did not trust it.

