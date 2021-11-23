FIR against Kangana Ranaut for hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community

An FIR was registered Tuesday against actress Kangana Ranaut by members of the Sikh community for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments by making derogatory statements through her Instagram profile.

The FIR was filed by Amarjeetsingh Sandhu, 47, along with leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). As per a complaint on November 21, they came across a post on Kangana’s profile written in English and Hindi.

The post, including the translation of her Hindi sentences are, “Khalistani Terrorist may be arm twisting the government today…but let’s not forget the woman prime minister had crushed them under her shoe…no matter how much suffering she caused to this nation…she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life…but did not allow the country to break into pieces…even decades after her death…they still shiver on hearing her name…they need gurus like her.”

The FIR further states that the above statements have insulted Sikh religion, Sikh faith and insulted their beliefs. The DSGMC told The Indian Express that Ranaut had intentionally and deliberately portrayed the farmers’ protest (Kisan Morcha) as a Khalistani movement and also dubbed the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists. It claimed that she had recalled the massacre and genocide that happened during 1984 and earlier which was a planned and calculated move on the part of then prime minister Indira Gandhi, the official said quoting the complaint.

“We have registered an FIR under Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) against the actress. We are investigating the matter further,” said Gajanan Kabdule, a senior police inspector of Khar police station.