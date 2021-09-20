Kangana Ranaut seeks transfer of defamation case, accuses Javed Akhtar of extortion

Actor Kangana Ranaut appeared before Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Monday in the defamation proceedings filed against her by poet lyricist Javed Akhtar, days after the court said it would issue an arrest warrant against her if she doesn’t appear before it.

Ranaut’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui, informed the court that she has filed a transfer application before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court seeking that the case be reassigned to another court. Siddiqui said that the plea was filed as she has “lost faith” in the court hearing the matter.

Siddiqui also said that a counter-complaint has been filed by Ranaut against Akhtar alleging extortion and criminal intimidation. She has sought both the original complaint filed by Akhtar and the counter complaint by her to be transferred.

Siddiqui argued that while the offence alleged against her is non-cognizable, compoundable and bailable, the court has been ‘issuing threats indirectly’ by stating that an arrest warrant will be issued against her for non-appearance. He argued that in such an offence her regular presence on each date was not required.

Akhtar’s lawyer Jay Bhanushali told the court that each time a new ground was filed to delay the matter and the court had followed the procedure as per law.

The Andheri metropolitan court said that it will hear the matter only after the transfer applications are decided. It posted the hearing for November 15. The hearing on the transfer plea will be heard by the Chief Metropolitan magistrate’s court on October 1.

Ranaut appeared before the court and completed her pending bail formalities.