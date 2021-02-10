Kangana Ranaut residence case: Actor to apply for BMC regularisation, agrees to withdraw plea

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that she would withdraw her plea against a civil court order that had dismissed her petition against the 2018 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC) notice for alleged irregularities at her Khar residential home. The actor, through senior counsel Birendra Saraf said that she would file a regularisation application before the BMC in connection with the structure.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prithviraj K Chavan permitted Ranaut to withdraw the appeal and said that no coercive action be taken by the civic body till the application of regularisation is considered and decided, and for two weeks thereafter to enable her to appeal in case of an adverse order on her regularisation application.

“The appellant ( Ranaut) is permitted to apply for regularisation before the BMC within a period of four weeks,” the judge said, adding that the corporation shall decide the same expeditiously and in accordance with the law.

“In case of any adverse order against the appellant, no coercive action shall be taken two weeks thereafter by the BMC to enable the appellant to file appeal,” the HC said.

The Dindoshi civil court on December 22, 2020, dismissed a notice of motion filed by Ranaut against a 2018 BMC notice for alleged violation and irregularities at her Khar home.

Ranaut, through her lawyers, had approached the civil court in January 2019, challenging the notice and seeking orders to restrain the BMC from taking any coercive step. The court had then ordered both parties to maintain the status quo.

On December 22, while dismissing her plea, the court extended interim protection against coercive action for another six weeks to enable her to file an appeal before the high court.

On February 2, Ranaut, through senior counsel Birendra Saraf, had sought from HC a further stay on the demolition, stating that the BMC’s action against her was nothing but “vendetta” and sought time from the court to inform regarding her application for regularisation of the illegal portion of her premises. The Court had continued interim protection to Ranaut till further hearing.