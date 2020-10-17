Court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel

Actor Kangana Ranaut. (File Photo)

A Bandra metropolitan court on Friday ordered an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel based on a private complaint filed before it. The complaint stated that Ranaut was “creating divisions between communities and spreading communal hatred”.

“On prima facie perusal of complaint and submissions… I found the cognizable offence has been committed by the accused. Total allegations are based upon comment on electronic media — Twitter and interviews. The accused used social media like Twitter. The thorough investigation is necessary by the expert… search and seizure is necessary in this case,” metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Khule said in his order. He directed the concerned police station to investigate the complaint.

The complaint was filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a casting director and fitness trainer, who submitted to the court that offences under sections 153A, 295A, 124 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code have been committed by Ranaut and Chandel through their interviews and social media accounts. The sections pertain to promoting enmity between communities, deliberate and malicious acts intending to outrage religious feelings and sedition with common intent, respectively.

The complainant said he had worked with eminent film directors and had for the last few months been observing on social media that Ranaut “is continuously defaming Bollywood film industry and is portraying people working in Bollywood films as a hub of nepotism, favouritism, drug addicts, communally-biased people, murderers, etc” through her tweets and TV interviews. “… (this) is creating a very bad image of Bollywood in the minds of people and even creating a communal divide and rift between people of two communities and in the mind of common man”.

The complaint also said a rift was being created between artists of different religions. The complaint referred to various tweets by Ranaut over the past few months including a tweet where she referred to Mumbai as POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir). The complaint said it was misleading. “Police Investigation is necessary as to ascertain the real motive behind such hate tweets and who are the people backing such hatred to create communal tensions and sentiments against the government,” the complaint said.

