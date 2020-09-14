Kangana Ranaut meets Governor, says Mumbai has given her a lot

Kangana Ranaut meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Amid her ongoing tussle with the ruling Shiv Sena, actor Kangana Ranaut met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday and told him about the “injustice” done to her.

The meeting came days after the Sena-ruled BMC demolished alleged illegal alterations at Kangana’s bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra. Sources at Raj Bhavan described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Following the meeting, which lasted about 45 minutes, the actor told mediapersons, “I met the Governor, he is the guardian of this place. I have nothing to do with politics and have been mistreated.”

Also Read| After Kangana, Manish Malhotra gets BMC notice over unauthorised construction

She added, “Governor saheb heard me like his daughter and I believe I will get justice so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system.”

Also Read| History will judge your ‘silence’: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Sonia Gandhi

She later tweeted, “A short while ago, I met his Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me. It will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system.”

Following her meeting with the Governor, Ranaut also said that the city (Mumbai) had given her lot and that she was hoping that her “fight for justice” will prevail. She is expected to fly back to her native place in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Also Read| Maharashtra govt orders inquiry into drug use allegation against Kangana Ranaut

The actor has been at loggerheads with ruling Shiv Sena for expressing her disappointment with the state government’s handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

The trouble began after Ranaut recently said she feared the Mumbai Police more than the “movie mafia” and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, the same day as her house was partially demolished by BMC, hadalleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Sena.

Koshyari on Sunday had denied that he was unhappy with the Thackeray government’s handling of the Ranaut episode, while stating that he had nothing to do with it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd