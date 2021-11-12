scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 12, 2021
MUST READ

Kangana Ranaut’s freedom struggle shocker: Completely wrong, says Maharashtra BJP chief

The actor is in the eye of a storm and is being criticised from several quarters after stating at an event recently that India truly gained freedom in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: November 12, 2021 9:24:33 pm
Kangana Ranaut (left); Chandrakant Patil (File Photos)

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday said actor Kangana Ranaut’s comment that the Independence India won in 1947 was “bheek” (alms) was completely wrong.

The actor is in the eye of a storm and is being criticised from several quarters after stating at an event recently that India truly gained freedom in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre.

Read |‘Insult to freedom fighters’: Delhi BJP spokesperson demands action against Kangana Ranaut for ‘freedom only in 2014’ comment

“Kangana Ranaut’s comment on the country’s fight for Independence is completely wrong. Nobody has a right to pass a negative remark on the freedom movement,” Patil told reporters, though he added he did not know the “emotions” that made the actor utter such a statement.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |‘Withdraw Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Shri’: Congress after actor’s ‘Independence was bheek’ remark

“After Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, the common man is having an experience of true freedom. Now, there is no one left in the country who cannot have two meals a day. The Union government is distributing 35 kg food grains to the poor at Rs 105,” he claimed.

Click here for more
Read |‘Madness or treason?’: Varun Gandhi after Kangana Ranaut says India got ‘real freedom’ in 2014

Ranaut can appreciate PM Modi’s work over the last seven years but she has no right to criticise the Independence struggle, Patil told reporters.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 12: Latest News

Advertisement