Kangana Ranaut files appeal over defamation proceedings

ACTOR KANGANA Ranaut has filed an appeal before the Dindoshi sessions court against the order of the chief metropolitan magistrate seeking to transfer the defamation proceedings against her before a different judge.

In October, the chief metropolitan magistrate had rejected her plea stating that her allegations seeking a transfer from a particular magistrate currently hearing the case are ‘vague, without any reasonable apprehensions’.

Ranaut’s appeal states that the court while rejecting her plea had failed to bring on record the reasoning given by the magistrate hearing the case to her claims but ‘has merely stated that the magistrate has denied the allegations without attributing any reason’.

The appeal is likely to come up next month for hearing.