Kangana Ranaut denies charges of ‘illegal alterations’ in Bandra office

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday denied Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s allegation that she had carried out ‘substantial unlawful additions’ and alterations contrary to sanctioned plan at her Bandra office, part of which was demolished by the civic body on September 9.

The actor on Monday filed a rejoinder to BMC’s additional affidavit to her plea through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee and said, “I deny (BMC’s allegation) that the petitioner failed to deny having carried out unlawful additions and alterations as alleged or at all. I deny that the unauthorised nature of the said alterations and additions (as being contrary to the sanctioned plan) are established on the record. I deny having admitted to doing any illegal work completed prior to 7th September and my case has been misrepresented by the BMC.”

In her rejoinder, Ranaut said the BMC had abused the ‘process of law’ by initiating demolition work at her office and she could get mere 24 hours to respond to the notice and her response was rejected in a hurried manner.

She further said that while BMC and its officials, with ‘malafide’ issued a stop-work notice against her to seek ‘personal vendetta’, without adequate notice, on the contrary, the civic body issued notice to an adjacent bungalow occupied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, giving him 7-day time to provide explanation to the notice.

Ranaut submitted, “This conduct of the BMC and its officials clearly demonstrates bias and further displays that the notice issued to me is vitiated by malice and was issued as a counterblast to the statements made by me.”

The BMC had filed an additional affidavit last week through advocate Joel Carlos and said that Ranaut’s claims for Rs 2 crore compensation for the partial demolition of her Pali Hill property were “baseless” and “bogus”. The civic body, which submitted its affidavit in response to an amended plea filed by the actor on September 15, reiterated that Ranaut had undisputedly carried out “substantial unlawful additions and alterations”, contrary to the sanctioned plan without obtaining proper permission for the same.

