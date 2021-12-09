Kangana Ranaut moves Bombay HC against FIR

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash an FIR registered against her by Mumbai Police on a complaint by members of the Sikh community for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments by making derogatory statements through her Instagram profile.

The FIR was filed by Amarjeetsingh Sandhu, 47, along with leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). As per a complaint on November 21, they came across a post on Kangana’s profile written in English and Hindi. The FIR stated that the statements insulted Sikh religion, Sikh faith and insulted their beliefs.

Last month, Ranaut was booked by Khar police station under section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC.

The actor in her plea filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee sought “to protect her legitimate rights and liberties by quashing the FIR which has been wrongly registered against her”.

The plea claimed that there was no case made out against her and that her post which strongly condemned acts of banned organization subsequent to the repeal of farm laws was in exercise of her fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The HC is likely to hear the plea next week.