Kangana property razing stayed: ‘If you were this swift always, city would be different’, HC tells BMC

The BMC Wednesday demolished parts of Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill property in Bandra.

The Bombay High Court Wednesday restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from demolishing alleged illegal constructions at Kangana Ranaut’s Bandra office, while also pulling up the civic body and asking it to respond to the actor’s plea.

Follow Kangana Ranaut Shiv Sena spat LIVE updates

The Court said, “We cannot help but mention here that if the civic body would act with similar swiftness qua the numerous unauthorised constructions, the city would be a completely different place to live in.”

A division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice R I Chagla conducted an urgent hearing through video conference on the actor’s plea against the civic body’s action, filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiqui. It will hear the BMC’s reply on Thursday.

The BMC had Tuesday issued a ‘stop-work’ notice to Ranaut for alleged illegal constructions at her Pali Hill property under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, and asked her to produce permissions for the constructions. The BMC had given the actor 24 hours to file a reply with documentary evidence.

Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had responded to the BMC’s notice, accusing its officials of trespassing on her property and making false claims.

The actor in her plea said that the notice was illegal, arbitrary, malafide and the civic body was hurrying the demolition process with ulterior motives. The plea sought interim relief of stay on demolition.

The Court in its 10-page order noted that the petition was drafted and circulated before it around 11:30 am on Wednesday, and was taken for hearing at 12:30 pm. However, for the first 10 minutes, none appeared for the BMC, despite notice being served on them by the petitioner.

In the meantime, Ranaut’s lawyer told the Court that by then, 40 per cent of the premises had already been demolished by the BMC.

The bench noted that since it was of the view that the BMC was ‘trying to waste the time of the Court and in the meantime complete the demolition of the said premises,’ the civic body’s advocate was orally instructed to inform the Municipal Commissioner that the HC, in view of the pending hearing, had ordered to stop the demolition forthwith.

The bench said that since no clear assurance was given that the Commissioner was informed, the Court associate tried to call up the civic chief, whose phone was continuously switched off.

Observing this, the Court said, “We find the above conduct of the BMC is highly deplorable, more so since the BMC was well aware that a writ plea would be filed by the Petitioner before this Court at any time, and an application seeking urgent orders will be moved by the Petitioner, and BMC had therefore filed a Caveat before this Court.”

The Court said that from the BMC notice, ‘it was clear beyond any doubt that the works which were ‘unauthorised’ have not come up overnight’.

It said, “However, all of a sudden, the Corporation appears to have overnight woken up from its slumber, issued notice to the petitioner (Ranaut), that too when she is out of the State, directing her to respond within 24 hours, and not granting her any further time, despite written request, and proceeding to demolish the said Premises upon completion of 24 hours.”

The HC added, “Though the manner in which the BMC has proceeded to commence demolition work of the said Premises, prima facie does not appear to be bonafide and smacks of malafide.”

It also observed that the sketch shown in the BMC notice was extremely ‘ unclear’ where the ‘unauthorised’ works cannot be seen at all.

After hearing submissions, the Court passed an order and directed senior advocate Anil Sakhare, appearing for BMC, to file its affidavit in reply to the plea by 3 pm on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd