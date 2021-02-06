Kangana posts: Court asks Mumbai police to file progress report on probe

THE METROPOLITAN magistrate’s court has directed Mumbai Police to file a progress report into an inquiry, regarding a complaint filed by a lawyer against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, alleging defamatory remarks made by Ranaut on social media.

Police on Friday sought further time to file the report, following which the court directed for a report to be filed by March 4.

In October, a city-based lawyer had filed the complaint before the Andheri court seeking action against Ranaut under Indian Penal Code sections including 295 (a) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153 (a) (promoting enmity) and 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against the government of India), following which the court had sought an inquiry report.

The lawyer on Friday submitted to the court that he had given his statement, filed a certificate under section 65 (b) of the Indian Evidence Act as required by procedure and given details of the accused as well as the witnesses. Last month, the court had also said that a sanction was necessary to take cognisance of the offences alleged to have been committed.