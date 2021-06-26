Kangana, brother move HC against ‘copyright violation’ FIR

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, appearing for the petitioners, told HC that Kangana had merely made an announcement on Twitter regarding the film and an FIR cannot be registered without any actual infringed or comparative work. (File)

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her brother Akshat Ranaut have moved the Bombay High Court challenging an FIR lodged by the Mumbai Police in connection to an alleged copyright violation complaint filed by Ashish Kaul, the author of Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice G A Sanap was hearing a plea filed by Kangana and Akshat last week challenging the FIR filed in March. The Khar police had booked Kangana, Akshat, their sister Rangoli Chandel and a person named Kamal Kumar Jain for allegedly announcing a film on Didda, without the knowledge of Kaul, who claims to have exclusive copyright to the story of the warrior queen.

On Friday, after the Mumbai Police counsel gave an oral assurance that no coercive step, including arresting the petitioners, will be taken till Monday, the HC said that it will hear the plea next week.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, appearing for the petitioners, told HC that Kangana had merely made an announcement on Twitter regarding the film and an FIR cannot be registered without any actual infringed or comparative work.

He added that due to the pendency of the current FIR and Bandra sedition FIR against her, Kangana’s passport is not being renewed by the Passport Authority of India.

She needed to be in Hungary from June 15 to August 30 for shooting her upcoming film Dhakkad, said Siddiquee. After Siddiquee sought urgent hearing, the bench allowed him to move a precipice to seek listing of the case on Monday.