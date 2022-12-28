Kandivali ex-corporator arrested for extortion

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested former corporator from Kandivali, Yogesh Bhoir, in connection to an extortion case.

This is the second extortion-related FIR against Bhoir – affiliated to the Shiv Sena (UBT) – after a case was registered last month in which he got anticipatory bail from court.

A police officer said that in the current case, Bhoir, who had lent money to a man a few years ago, allegedly kept demanding more money in spite of the complainant having returned the money. The FIR alleged that for over two years, two men – currently on the run – kept harassing the complainant on behalf of Bhoir.

“When the victim fled, his relatives were harassed by Bhoir’s men,” the officer said. Following this, the complainant approached the Crime Branch, which booked Bhoir and his two aides on charges of extortion.

Bhoir was summoned to Crime Branch (Unit XI) and arrested. “He will be produced before the court on Wednesday. We are on the lookout for two others,” the officer said.

In the case in which Bhoir had secured anticipatory bail, his name had cropped up during the interrogation of a person arrested for demanding Rs 1 crore from a builder.