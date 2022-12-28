scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Kandivali ex-corporator arrested for extortion

This is the second extortion-related FIR against Bhoir – affiliated to the Shiv Sena (UBT) – after a case was registered last month in which he got anticipatory bail from court.

Bhoir was summoned to Crime Branch (Unit XI) and arrested. “He will be produced before the court on Wednesday.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested former corporator from Kandivali, Yogesh Bhoir, in connection to an extortion case.

This is the second extortion-related FIR against Bhoir – affiliated to the Shiv Sena (UBT) – after a case was registered last month in which he got anticipatory bail from court.

A police officer said that in the current case, Bhoir, who had lent money to a man a few years ago, allegedly kept demanding more money in spite of the complainant having returned the money. The FIR alleged that for over two years, two men – currently on the run – kept harassing the complainant on behalf of Bhoir.

“When the victim fled, his relatives were harassed by Bhoir’s men,” the officer said. Following this, the complainant approached the Crime Branch, which booked Bhoir and his two aides on charges of extortion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha
UPSC Key- December 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Corporate Ethics’ or ‘R...
UPSC Key- December 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Corporate Ethics’ or ‘R...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...

Bhoir was summoned to Crime Branch (Unit XI) and arrested. “He will be produced before the court on Wednesday. We are on the lookout for two others,” the officer said.

More from Mumbai

In the case in which Bhoir had secured anticipatory bail, his name had cropped up during the interrogation of a person arrested for demanding Rs 1 crore from a builder.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 05:06 IST
Next Story

Delhi Chief Secy writes to Deputy CM Sisodia, seeks details of files sent to L-G directly

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close