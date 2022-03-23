Kandivali double murder: Court raps prosecution for delay in case

The apex court had directed the sessions court to complete it within six months. (Representational)

The Dindoshi sessions court on Tuesday rapped the prosecution for delay in the Kandivali double murder case of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambhani. It also also allowed adjournment of the case if cost of Rs 1,000 was deposited to the District Legal Services Authority. “…prosecution is found lethargic in producing witnesses promptly,” the court said.