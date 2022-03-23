After camping in UP for a month, Kandivali police nabs domestic help who stole Rs 17 lakh from employer

After a month-long stake out in Uttar Pradesh, the Kandivali police traced and arrested a domestic helper who had worked for a businessman in Kandivali (west) and fled with valuables worth Rs 17 lakh from his flat in January. The police investigation revealed the accused had a prior criminal record, and had given his employer a fake Aadhaar card before getting the job.

The complainant, Gaurav Shah, 30, owns a flat in a housing society in Kandivali (west) and had hired the arrested accused Jawahar Mangnu Pande alias Bachu, 35, on January 1 this year. Pande had used a fake name — Ramkumar Amarnath — while working for Shah. He was hired through a reference from his acquaintance. To win Shah’s trust, Pande had given him a fake Aadhaar card. After working for 23 days, Pande stole gold and diamonds from a cupboard kept in the bedroom and fled from the city. An FIR for house theft was registered back in January.

During the investigation, the police found the Aadhaar card provided by Pande was fake and his mobile number was switched off. Based on technical evidence, the police learnt that Pande was back at his native place at Uttar Pradesh. A police team camped in the state for a month and nabbed him from Gonda district.

“We have recovered valuables worth Rs 13 lakh,” said sub-inspector Suryakant Pawar. The accused had mortgaged the jewellery. The police are now on the lookout for the person who helped him acquire a fake Aadhaar card.

The police also discovered the accused had two crime cases dating back to 2018 against him; a dacoity case in Ludhiana and a house theft case in Amritsar.