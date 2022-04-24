Mumbai: Mohit Kamboj urges Pandey to book Sena workers for attempt to murder

A day after BJP leader Mohit Kamboj’s car was allegedly attacked by a group of Shiv Sena workers near Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree at Bandra (East), he, along with other BJP leaders, met Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Saturday requesting that a case of attempt to murder be lodged against the Sena workers.

The police said Kamboj’s car was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sainiks when he was passing from near Matoshree on Friday. Howe-ver, the police officers at the spot stopped the Sena workers and Kamboj’s car left the area.

In their complaint, the BJP leaders also requested the police to keep an eye on the content that is being published in Sena mouthpiece Saamana. It alleged that on Saturday, Saamana published a news article that said “Mohit Kamboj ko prasad diya (he was taught a lesson)”.