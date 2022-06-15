scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Kamboj directed to file application with BMC to regularise alterations at residence

The court directed that the regularisation application be filed within three weeks.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 15, 2022 11:19:42 pm
BJP leader Mohit Kamboj (Facebook)

A civil court directed BJP leader Mohit Kamboj to file an application with the BMC to regularise the alterations allegedly made in his residential building, as pointed out by the civic body in a notice sent to him in April.

The court directed that the regularisation application be filed within three weeks and directed the BMC to consider it and pass an order on merits. It also said that if the proposal to regularise is denied, the BMC will not take action for two weeks so as to provide an opportunity to Kamboj to approach the court.

A showcause notice had been issued after an inspection was carried out at Khushi Pride Belmondo building in Santacruz, where Kamboj resides.

