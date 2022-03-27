Kamboj: BMC Commissioner owns assets in US

BJP LEADER Mohit Kamboj, who has been served a notice by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for unauthorised construction in his residential building, has accused BMC Commissioner IS Chahal of having properties in the US and has demanded a probe against him.

“If the tax department has found evidence of tax evasion, then such misdoings could not have happened without the consent of the BMC Commissioner,” Kamboj said.

Meanwhile, Chahal said that the allegations levelled against him were baseless.