Kamboj becomes 4th BJP leader to get clean chit by Mumbai Police in a month

The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday closed a cheating case registered against BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj and others. Earlier his month, the Mumbai Police had also closed cases against three other BJP leaders – Pravin Darekar, Kirit Somaiya and Prasad Lad.

The cases against Somaiya and Kamboj were registered during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime in Maharashtra. In all cases, clean chit was given by the EOW that probes high-value financial crimes. An officer said that on Thursday, the EOW filed a ‘C summary’ report before a court. A C summary report is issued by the police in a matter when the criminal case is registered due to mistake of facts or the offence complained about is of a civil nature. It will now be up to the court to accept the closure report.

The EOW had registered the case against Kamboj and two others in June for allegedly causing losses of more than Rs 52 crore to the Indian Overseas Bank.

The FIR was based on a complaint lodged by the chief regional manager of the bank, who had stated that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crore from the bank. The former Mumbai BJP youth wing president had allegedly used the loan money for other purposes, the complainant had claimed. Based on the complaint, police had registered an FIR under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and provisions pertaining to forgery and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code. The case was later transferred to the EOW for further investigation. The regional manager, however, later retracted his complaint on grounds that a complaint regarding the same issue was already being probed by the CBI. Police had said that it would continue with its investigation. Kamboj had alleged that he was being targeted by the MVA government for criticising it.