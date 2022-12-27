Cabinet to discuss Kamathipura redevelopment plan soon: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday told the Assembly that the state cabinet will soon discuss the Kamathipura redevelopment plan and appoint Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) as the nodal agency for the project.

Congress Mumbadevi MLA Amin Patel raised the issue of Kamathipura redevelopment in the Assembly. Patel pointed out that the locals want the MHADA to undertake the redevelopment project.

In response, Fadnavis said: “It is encouraging that locals are coming forward for cluster development and the government will not back down. A proposal regarding the redevelopment will soon be brought in front of the cabinet. We have decided to make MHADA the nodal agency for this as well as the special planning authority.” He added that, if feasible, neighbouring Umarkhadi may also be included in the cluster development plan.

Fadnavis said a meeting with local associations for the same will be held in January or February.