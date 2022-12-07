Kamathipura building Redevelopment: As pre-condition to hear PIL alleging violations, HC seeks Rs 2 lakh as deposit

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed a petitioner, who had expressed concerns over plans sanctioned by the BMC to redevelop Pila House in south Mumbai’s Kamathipura, to deposit Rs 2 lakh within a fortnight as a pre-condition for hearing the plea.

Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja were hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Mumbai resident Asif Abdul Sattar through advocates Shishir Joshi and Priti Joshi.

Sattar had claimed that the redevelopment is not in accordance with Development Control & Promotion Regulations (DCPR), 2034.

Earlier this year, the HC had refused to grant interim relief to him, noting that while Sattar had clear knowledge of the redevelopment project, which commenced in 2014, he waited till last August to start gathering information and ultimately moved court on November 16, 2021, when construction of the new building upon redevelopment had progressed. The HC noted that after demolition of the old building and obtaining permission from BMC, three buildings were constructed up to the 17th floor at the site.

Sattar alleged that on November 12, 2020, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had permitted Floor Space Index (FSI) 3 on gross plot area under regulation 33(7) and FSI 1 on net plot area under regulation 33 (18) of DCPR, without assigning any reason. The PIL claimed Chahal had ignored the earlier orders of May 2017, June 2019 and November 2019 made by his predecessors.

The HC noted that Sattar described himself as someone who frequented the area for his business purposes and that while redevelopment was taking place, he came to learn that while some occupants of Pila Building were certified as eligible for rehabilitation, many were not.

Maintaining that serious allegations have been levelled against the BMC Commissioner of accepting illegal gratification, the HC said that despite being made a party to the case, Chahal has not countered the allegations.

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy, appearing for BMC, objected on the PIL’s maintainability.