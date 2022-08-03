Maharashtra: Rajanish Kamalakar Kamat appointed new V-C of Dr Homi Bhabha State University

Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of universities, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, appointed Dr Rajanish Kamalakar Kamat as the new Vice Chancellor of Dr Homi Bhabha State University (HBSU) – the first cluster university of the state – on Wednesday.

Kamat is presently serving as a senior professor of Electronics and is also in-charge Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology at Shivaji University, Kolhapur. He has been appointed as the HBSE V-C for a term of five years from the date he assumes the charge of the office.

Kamat holds an M Sc (Electronics) from Shivaji University and a Ph D from Goa University. He has vast experience of teaching, research and administration, stated a Raj Bhavan press note.

The Governor had constituted a search committee under the chairmanship of Justice Yatindra Singh (Retired), Former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, to recommend to him a panel of names suitable for appointment as the Vice Chancellor.

Professor Anupam Shukla, Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIT), Pune, and Om Prakash Gupta, Principal Secretary to the government of Maharashtra, were members of the committee.

The Homi Bhabha State University has Elphinstone College, Sydenham College, Secondary Training College and The Institute of Science under its aegis.