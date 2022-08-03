scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Maharashtra: Rajanish Kamalakar Kamat appointed new V-C of Dr Homi Bhabha State University

Kamat holds an M Sc (Electronics) from Shivaji University and a Ph D from Goa University. He has vast experience of teaching, research and administration, stated a Raj Bhavan press note.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 3, 2022 9:44:54 pm
HOMI, indian expressThe Homi Bhabha State University has Elphinstone College, Sydenham College, Secondary Training College and The Institute of Science under its aegis. (Photo source: Dr Homi Bhabha State University/ FB)

Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of universities, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, appointed Dr Rajanish Kamalakar Kamat as the new Vice Chancellor of Dr Homi Bhabha State University (HBSU) – the first cluster university of the state – on Wednesday.

Kamat is presently serving as a senior professor of Electronics and is also in-charge Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology at Shivaji University, Kolhapur. He has been appointed as the HBSE V-C for a term of five years from the date he assumes the charge of the office.

Kamat holds an M Sc (Electronics) from Shivaji University and a Ph D from Goa University. He has vast experience of teaching, research and administration, stated a Raj Bhavan press note.

The Governor had constituted a search committee under the chairmanship of Justice Yatindra Singh (Retired), Former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, to recommend to him a panel of names suitable for appointment as the Vice Chancellor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

Professor Anupam Shukla, Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIT), Pune, and Om Prakash Gupta, Principal Secretary to the government of Maharashtra, were members of the committee.

More from Mumbai

The Homi Bhabha State University has Elphinstone College, Sydenham College, Secondary Training College and The Institute of Science under its aegis.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 09:44:54 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Manish Tewari writes

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south
Opinion

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Ten Hag slams Ronaldo, Man Utd players for leaving game early

Ten Hag slams Ronaldo, Man Utd players for leaving game early

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement