Kamala Mills fire case: Mumbai Police submit draft charges against 15 accused

Over the last few months, the court has been hearing discharge applications filed by the accused denying the allegations against them.

The Mumbai Police on Monday submitted draft charges before a court against 15 accused in the Kamala Mills fire case.

Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Shetty submitted draft charges — same as the chargesheet filed against the accused in 2018, including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) sections of IPC.

Over the last few months, the court has been hearing discharge applications filed by the accused denying the allegations against them. It is is likely to give its order on the discharge pleas on Tuesday.

Fourteen lives were lost when a fire, which allegedly started from a fan left switched on next to burning coal meant for hookah at restaurant Mojo’s Bistro, spread to adjacent restaurant-pub 1Above at Kamala Mills on December 29, 2017. It led to the death of 13 patrons and a staff member.

Among those booked in the case are two managers of 1Above, owners of both the eateries, the person in charge of the hookah counter, the owner of the company that supplied the hookah service to Mojo’s Bistro, owners of the building at Kamala Mills compound as well as fire brigade and civic officials. All the accused are currently out on bail.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.