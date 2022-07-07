Kamala Mills fire: Bail for Mojo’s Bistro co-owner

THE BOMBAY High Court recently granted bail to Mojo’s Bistro co-owner Yug Tuli in connection with the Kamala Mills fire that had claimed 14 lives in December 2017.

Tuli was in custody for 11 months before the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in December 2018, pending his bail plea before the High Court.

The High Court held that there is no report of breach of any conditions imposed on Tuli and he is similarly situated with co-accused who have availed bail and therefore he also deserves to be released on bail on ground of parity.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ajay S Gadkari was hearing Tuli’s bail plea noting that the High Court had earlier rejected it on April 27, 2018, and the same was challenged before the Supreme Court, which dismissed it and granted liberty to move a fresh bail plea.

Tuli then filed a bail plea before the trial court, which rejected the application on October 24, 2018. Another challenge was made before the Supreme Court against the trial court’s order.

The apex court noted that the applicant was in jail for almost 11 months and directed his release on interim bail till his matter is taken up by the High Court.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Chavan for Tuli told the High Court that all accused in the case have been released on bail either by the trial court, High Court or Supreme Court and only Tuli’s bail plea is pending for final adjudication. Chavan added that co-accused Yug Pathak, who was Tuli’s partner in the restaurant, was released on bail by the Supreme Court in October 2018 and Tuli is similarly situated and deserves to be released on bail.

Special Public Prosecutor for the state government Prakash L Shetty said all accused, including co-accused Pathak, who are similarly situated have been released on bail.

“Perusal of record indicates that co-accused Yug Pathak is similarly situated as the applicant. The allegations against the said accused and applicant are similar. The applicant has been on interim bail since December 2018 and there is no report of breach of any of the conditions imposed on him and so, he deserves to be released on bail on the ground of parity,” the bench held and allowed the bail plea.

On December 29, 2017, a fire broke out at restro-bar Mojo’s Bistro and spread to the adjoining restaurant ‘1 Above’.

The inquiry concluded that flying embers from a coal stove used to serve hookahs illegally at Mojo’s Bistro led to the blaze.