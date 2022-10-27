scorecardresearch
Who is Kamal Kishor Mishra? Fitness fanatic and filmmaker who loves to post photos with actors

Mishra's IMDB page says he worked as a contractor before taking to filmmaking. In 2018, he founded a film production company, One Entertainment Films, which is based in Mumbai.

Indian film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra (Photo: Instagram/@officialkamalmishra)

A look at the social media feed of producer Kamal Kishor Mishra, who has been booked for running his car over his wife’s legs in the parking lot of their residential apartment in Andheri (West) on October 19, offers glimpses of his journey in the film industry in the last five years. It also gives an idea about a man who loves to stay fit and hobnob with known faces from the entertainment industry.

Mishra’s IMDB page says he worked as a contractor before taking to filmmaking. He completed his education at Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda. In 2018, Mishra founded a film production company, One Entertainment Films, which is based in Mumbai. Since 2019, Mishra has produced at least five movies—Sharmaji Ki Lag Gai, Bhootiyapa, Flat No. 420, Dehati Disco, and the most recent one called Khalli Balli.

Relatively lesser-known in the industry, he has backed movies made with modest budgets. The cast of Dehati Disco, set in Uttar Pradesh and tells the story of a father dreaming of dancing with his young son, featured names like choreographer Ganesh Acharya and popular actors Ravi Kishan and Manoj Joshi. The dance movie found support from actor Varun Dhawan, who attended its music launch, while Tiger Shroff was present at its poster launch. Khalli Balli, which was released last month, was positioned as a “horror comedy”. Featuring Kainaat Arora in the lead, this was about an aspiring actor experiencing supernatural events. Bollywood veteran Dharmendra had a cameo in the film.

On his Instagram feed, Mishra has shared his photos with film personalities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, and Dharmendra. He also regularly shared his weight loss and gym photos. In a September 20 post, he had shared a photo with actor Sanjay Dutt and wrote that for his next, Dharmasya, he was working with the Munnabhai MBBS actor.

