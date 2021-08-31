Kalyan tehsildar arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 1.2 lakh

The Thane unit of Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a tehsildar (Class I government officer) posted in Kalyan, along with a guard at the tehsildar office, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.2 lakh to give favourable judgment to a complainant in a land dispute.

At the time of going to press, the ACB was conducting searches at the residences of the two accused.

According to the ACB, the 50-year-old complainant is a real estate developer. He owned a piece of land in Kalyan and another party had raised objections over the property rights of the plot.

When the matter reached the tehsildar office, Tehsildar Deepak Aakde (45), on August 26, demanded Rs 1.2 lakh to give a favorable judgment to the complainant. Following this, the complainant approached the ACB, which laid a trap on Monday.

Manohar Harad (42), a guard posted at the tehsildar office, was caught accepting the bribe on behalf of Aakde. Harad was promised Rs 20,000 from the bribe amount, said ACB.

The two were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and arrested.

This year, till August 29, the ACB has booked 704 people, mostly government servants, for accepting bribes collectively worth Rs 1.47 crore. Of them, 180 people and their aides are from the revenue department. They took bribes collectively worth Rs 29.8 lakh, followed by 156 from the police department (Rs 36.77 lakh).

So far, 14 Class I government officials – including the Kalyan tehsildar – have been booked for accepting bribes this year from the revenue department.