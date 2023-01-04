First tender floated, work on Kalyan-Taloja Metro Line 12 likely soon

Work on the much-awaited Metro Line 12, which will run between Kalyan and Taloja, is likely to begin in the next few months, according to officials.

With the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) floating the first tender on December 27 for appointment of consultant for Metro Line 12, other work tenders are expected to be issued gradually.

The estimated cost for engagement of a detailed design consultant for architectural and building services, which includes electrical, mechanical and civil works for depot, stations, staff quarters, operation control center, and auxiliary structures for Metro Line 12, is pegged at Rs 11.285 crore.

Interest parties can submit their bids by February 2.

The earnest money deposit for the work is Rs 11.28 lakh and the contract period is for four years (48 months), as per the MMRDA.

As part of procedure, the MMRDA, after appointment of the consultant, invites other tenders which includes civil work order.

The Mumbai Metro Line 12 will cover a distance of 20.07 kilometres, will be fully elevated and will have 17 stations.

Total project cost of Metro 12 is Rs 5,494 crore. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is the funding agency for the project and the expected deadline for completion of the work is October 2025.

Once ready, Metro Line 12 is expected to carry a ridership of 1.92 lakh by 2031 and Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic (PHPDT) of 9,156. Kalyan Taloja Metro Line 12 will have interchange at APMC Market Kalyan (Metro Line -5 Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) and Taloja (Navi Mumbai Metro).