Kalyan station: Woman railway guard molested

The woman worked as a railway guard at Kalyan police station. (Representational image) The woman worked as a railway guard at Kalyan police station. (Representational image)

A woman railway guard was allegedly molested by two unknown men at Kalyan station on Saturday. According to the Kalyan railway police, the woman lodged a complaint on Saturday night. “The complainant is a guard in a goods train that had stopped at Kalyan. The accused allegedly got in the train and when the guard asked them to leave, they allegedly touched her inappropriately and molested her,” said an officer. The woman then complained to the railway police, sources said.

“We have lodged a case against the two accused under relevant sections and are looking for them. We have gone through the CCTV footage. They will be identified soon,” said the officer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App