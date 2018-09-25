Follow Us:
Monday, September 24, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Kalyan station: Woman railway guard molested

"The accused allegedly got in the train and when the guard asked them to leave, they allegedly touched her inappropriately and molested her,” said an officer.

| Thane | Published: September 25, 2018 3:02:52 am
Kalyan station: Woman railway guard molested The woman worked as a railway guard at Kalyan police station. (Representational image)

A woman railway guard was allegedly molested by two unknown men at Kalyan station on Saturday. According to the Kalyan railway police, the woman lodged a complaint on Saturday night. “The complainant is a guard in a goods train that had stopped at Kalyan. The accused allegedly got in the train and when the guard asked them to leave, they allegedly touched her inappropriately and molested her,” said an officer. The woman then complained to the railway police, sources said.

“We have lodged a case against the two accused under relevant sections and are looking for them. We have gone through the CCTV footage. They will be identified soon,” said the officer.

Must Watch

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Meet the women screenwriters behind some Hollywood classics
Watch Now
Meet the women screenwriters behind some Hollywood classics
Buzzing Now
Advertisement