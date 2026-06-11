Medical representative sustains bullet injuries as Thane road rage turns into gang brawl

A 31-year-old medical representative who was an onlooker during a fight between two groups in Kalyan, Thane city, sustained two bullet injuries on Wednesday night and is currently recuperating at a hospital.

The Thane City police have arrested five people and apprehended two minors in connection with the incident that took place in the Khadegolawali area around 11 pm, said an officer.

The injured person, identified as Rahul Verma, suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder. “Luckily, no vital organs were hit,” the officer from Kolsewadi police station said.

According to the police, the dispute began when a resident who had recently purchased a new car got into an argument with a motorcyclist from another group, who allegedly rode his bike dangerously close to the vehicle on Wednesday evening.

As the altercation escalated into a violent fight, a group of people, including Verma, gathered at the spot to watch what was happening. “During the fight, one of the accused pulled out a gun and fired a couple of rounds, injuring Verma. He was rushed to the hospital by the onlookers,” the officer said.

The police, on receiving the alert, reached the spot and took seven people from both sides into custody. “We are trying to find out where the accused procured the firearm from and if they have any past criminal record,” said the officer.

The police have registered two cases in connection with the case and recorded the statement of Verma.