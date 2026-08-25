Punched by patient’s son, threatened at police station: Kalyan doctor switches off phone, leaves Mumbai

A day after he was allegedly assaulted by a patient’s son inside a Kalyan hospital, a 41-year-old orthopaedic consultant switched off his phone, took a break from work and left Mumbai with his family on Monday. The doctor also alleged that police initially refused to register an FIR and that two men threatened him at the police station after he decided to pursue the case.

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Dr Yogendra Jaiswal, consulting at Bhanujyot Hospital in Kalyan East, told The Indian Express he had stepped away particularly because of the distress caused to his elderly parents after they saw video of the assault on news channels.