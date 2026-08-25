Punched by patient’s son, threatened at police station: Kalyan doctor switches off phone, leaves Mumbai

A day after he was allegedly assaulted by a patient’s son inside a Kalyan hospital, a 41-year-old orthopaedic consultant switched off his phone, took a break from work and left Mumbai with his family on Monday. The doctor also alleged that police initially refused to register an FIR and that two men threatened him at the police station after he decided to pursue the case.
Dr Yogendra Jaiswal, consulting at Bhanujyot Hospital in Kalyan East, told The Indian Express he had stepped away particularly because of the distress caused to his elderly parents after they saw video of the assault on news channels.
“My parents are quite stressed after seeing the CCTV footage. It is embarrassing for them to see their son being assaulted. When something like this happens, it shakes up our faith in humanity,” he said. His father has hypotensive blood pressure, and his mother was discharged from the hospital 10 days ago after treatment for pneumonia.
The incident took place around 10.45 pm on Saturday, when patient Jaywant Deshmukh, aged around 60-70, visited the hospital with lower back pain. Jaiswal said the patient’s son, Vinit, repeatedly interrupted the consultation with questions and began abusing him.
“He was misbehaving and using bad language. His father asked him to behave or wait outside. The son briefly stepped out but again began abusing me from the doorway. I asked him why he was abusing me.
He said, ‘Do you think of yourself as some big-shot doctor?’ and came running towards me. Vinit punched me in the face and stomach and held me by the neck. In self-defence, I hit him back. This happened in front of my patients,” Jaiswal said. He alleged Vinit was under the influence of alcohol. The altercation was captured on CCTV.
Jaiswal, accompanied by hospital staff and members of the Kalyan medical association, went to Kolsewadi police station around 1.30 am to lodge a complaint and alleged police initially refused to register an FIR. A case was subsequently registered against Vinit under Sections 118(1), 115(2), 352 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused has not been arrested yet.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram