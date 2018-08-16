Kalyan: Crackdown on school vans for overcrowding, 86 vehicles booked

The crackdown started from Monday morning. (Express photo) The crackdown started from Monday morning. (Express photo)

As many as 86 vehicles ferrying school children have been booked in the past two days by the Kalyan Regional Traffic Office (KRTO) for overseating. Prompted by complaints from parents that children are crammed in buses and autorickshaws, the KRTO, the Eagle Brigade, a citizen’s vigilance initiative, and other NGOs joined hands for the crackdown on vehicles exceeding their seating capacity.

According to Vishwanath Biwalkar, from the NGO Eagle Brigade, they had received complaints from some parents about children being stuffed in vans, which could lead to injuries. “Some drivers seat more than 20 children when there is only a capacity of eight. It is scary, as the children don’t have space to move. In case of an untoward incident, it can lead to greater injuries,” he said.

The teams of NGOs and RTO officials started early Monday morning. “We reached the school premises and checked the number of students in each vehicle. We even stopped such vehicles on the road and checked the number of children inside,” Biwalkar said. Prashant Sasane, the Deputy Regional Transport Officer, said: “There are state government rules, made in 2012, about vehicles that ferry children to and from schools. The types of vehicles allowed is still sub-judice, but overseating is against the law. So, we decided to conduct special checking.”

Since the crackdown that began on August 13, 54 vehicles were booked on Monday and 32 were booked on Tuesday. “These vehicles were fined and a note was made about them that will lead us to review them at later stages and eventually when they come to us for approval, we can decide what to do. More than 10 per cent of all school vehicles overseat and stuff children inside,” he said.

According to Vaishali Mungekar, the mother of two and a Dombivli east resident, the campaign was long overdue. “I have heard about children getting injured as their heads hit the top of the cars while on bumpy roads. The children are always stuffed together and it can lead to suffocation too,” she said.

She added: “When we try talking to the van owners, they always tell us point blank that either we send the children with them or we take them on our own. The intervention by the authorities was needed.” Another parent, Arushi Agrawal, from Kalyan said: “I had no clue until the NGOs raided the van in my son’s school. Generally, when the van came home, it would be half empty.”

A senior member of a private school from Kalyan, requesting anonymity, said: “We have decided to hold a meeting with all private van and auto-rickshaw drivers. We will ensure that overseating does not happen in vehicles that come to our school.”

