Bail to Shiv Sena corporator who thrashed doctors at Mumbai hospital

Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday by Thane City Police in connection with an alleged assault on doctors and nurses at Dombivli's Shastri Nagar Hospital last week. (Special Arrangement)

A Kalyan court on Tuesday granted bail to Corporator Ramesh Mhatre who was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman doctor. He will be released from Aadharwadi prison. Three of his associates have also applied for bail.

Earlier in the day, the Thane City police opposed Mhatre’s bail plea, arguing it could put the doctors at risk and that he had a prior criminal record. Mhatre is alleged to have been named in over 10 FIRs in the past.

Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday by Thane City Police in connection with an alleged assault on doctors and nurses at Dombivli’s Shastri Nagar Hospital last week and sent to judicial custody on Monday.