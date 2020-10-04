Kalanagar model a ‘success’: Civic body plans mini pumping stations at chronic flooding spots

This year, while several areas in the city witnessed unprecedented flooding for hours due to heavy rainfall in August and September, Kalanagar remained waterlogging-free. (File)

AFTER ITS mini pumping stations at Bandra East prevented flooding at Kalanagar junction, otherwise known for intense waterlogging, this monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to replicate such stations at chronic flooding spots across the city.

According to officials from Storm Water Drain (SWD) department, areas that face excessive flooding during the rains will soon be studied for setting up mini pumping stations as well as flood gates that will further prevent tidal water from entering city drains.

“There are several outfalls that directly discharge into the sea or creeks. Preventing tidal water from entering city drains will give immediate relief from waterlogging. Installing small pumps will further help rainwater to recede faster. This model has been successful in Bandra East as chronic flooding spots, like Kalanagar, Indira Nagar, and Government Colony, witnessed no flooding this monsoon,” a senior official from SWD department said.

He added, “Since arrangement at Kalanagar is 100% successful, now we are planning to replicate the system at other locations.” Other chronic flooding spots in the city include Hindmata, Gandhi Market, and Parel.

Earlier, the BMC said it was planning to create small underground holding ponds to store excess rainwater. However, construction of holding ponds is likely to take at least 3-4 years’ time, so civic officials are looking at flood gates and mini pumping stations as “instant solution”.

According to officials, there are 42 minor and major drains in H East ward (Bandra East) that empty rainwater into the Arabian Sea. Since Kalanagar and Kherwadi areas are saucer-shaped, the water enters these spots during high tide as well.

Over the last several years, the Kalanagar junction and its neighbouring areas, like suburban collector’s office and Vakola, faced waterlogging up to 2 to 2.5 feet height. The matter became a contentious issue for the Shiv Sena, which rules BMC, as party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lives in the locality.

This year, after several Sena corporators followed up with the BMC to make sure there was no flooding at Kalanagar, the civic body in January came up with an idea of installing a mini pumping station – with a capacity to pump out 49,800-litre water per minute – and six flood gates at outfalls that drain out rainwater into sea. The civic body spent around Rs 11 crore on the project.

The Indian Express had on January 29 reported the BMC’s plan to prevent waterlogging near the residence of the CM.

This year, while several areas in the city witnessed unprecedented flooding for hours due to heavy rainfall in August and September, Kalanagar remained waterlogging-free.

Heavy rain, thunderstorm in Mumbai; BMC says no waterlogging

Heavy rain with thunderstorm hit Mumbai on Saturday evening. The BMC said there were no reports of waterlogging or accidents. According to the disaster management cell, between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm, the city recorded over 55 mm rainfall at some locations.

The BMC’s weather station data shows the eastern suburbs received 23.54 mm rain, followed by western suburbs at 17.68 mm and the island city at 17.07 mm, between 8 am and 8 pm on Saturday.

According to the civic data, in the island city, maximum 38 mm rainfall was recorded at Britannia pumping station area in Reay Road; in western suburbs, Dahisar fire station recorded 46 mm rainfall; and M-West (Chembur) ward office recorded 57 mm rainfall in eastern suburbs. While the BMC denied waterlogging complaints, residents from Hindmata and Dadar said the rain had caused flooding, but the water receded soon.

Rain, thunderstorm and lightning also hit Navi Mumbai. Earlier in the afternoon, the IMD of Mumbai issued a warning against loud thunderstorm and lightning to hit Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and neighbouring areas. Officials said it was signs of monsoon withdrawal.

With Inputs From ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd