Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Kakani publishes memoir of Mumbai’s battle with Covid

The 190-page book, called Mumbai Fights Back, documents the BMC's journey from 2020 to 2022. The book, inaugurated by actor Amitabh Bachchan, chronicles BMC's journey through the first, second, and third wave of the pandemic.

Kakani had retired as the additional municipal commissioner in April. An IAS officer from the 2003 batch, his bureaucratic career spanned 35 years.

SURESH KAKANI, who was the additional municipal commissioner in charge of BMC’s health department when Covid-19 had struck Mumbai, on Wednesday published a memoir of the city’s battle with the pandemic, the lockdown and the administrative challenges this brought – of managing health infrastructure, expertise, political expectations and on-ground challenges.

The 190-page book, called Mumbai Fights Back, documents the BMC’s journey from 2020 to 2022. The book, inaugurated by actor Amitabh Bachchan, chronicles BMC’s journey through the first, second, and third wave of the pandemic. It has been written by Sumitra Debroy, a Mumbai-based health journalist.

Kakani had retired as the additional municipal commissioner in April. An IAS officer from the 2003 batch, his bureaucratic career spanned 35 years.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 12:50:14 am
Rs 50 lakh of jewellery stolen from Ghatkopar shop

