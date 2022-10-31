Kadu-Rana tussle reaches Eknath Shinde’s door

The war of words between independent MLAs Bachchu Kadu and Ravi Rana, which started after the latter accused the former of taking money to switch over to the Shiv Sena camp led by the Maharashtra Chief Minister, has now reached Eknath Shinde’s door with Kadu seeking a resolution of the issue by senior leaders of the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Kadu has sought an apology from Rana after the latter accused him of taking “50 khoke (bribe)” to switch over to the Sena camp led by Shinde. He said the allegations have not only defamed him but all Shinde faction MLAs, including the CM, who went to Guwahati. He said both Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis should clear the air.

Kadu has given an ultimatum till November 1 to Rana to prove his allegations or issue an apology to avoid legal action. He has indirectly threatened to quit the government along with 12 MLAs and approach court against Rana for defaming him.

Over the past couple of days, the tussle between the two MLAs from Amravati district has intensified after the allegations by Rana. Shinde and Fadnavis urged both MLAs to reach an amicable solution and asked them to come to Mumbai.

Kadu has been unhappy since he was not inducted in the state cabinet. While both Kadu and Rana support the Shinde-BJP government, the ugly fight, which is not unusual between the two leaders, has become a cause of worry for both Shinde and Fadnavis.

On Sunday, Rana reached Mumbai from Amravati to meet Shinde. Kadu is also expected to arrive in the city. “Shinde and Fadnavis both are my leaders and I have been called to Mumbai, hence I have come,” Rana told media persons in Amaravati while leaving for Mumbai.