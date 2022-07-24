scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Kabbadi player murder was planned, not outcome of quarrel, say protesters at police station

Nadar was killed allegedly by his 26-year-old neighbour on Saturday.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 24, 2022 10:22:36 pm
So far, the police have arrested three persons (Representational/File)

A crowd of local residents gathered at Dharavi police station on Sunday, demanding arrests of all accused of the murder of a 23-year-old kabbadi player, Vimal Raj Nadar. Nadar was killed allegedly by his 26-year-old neighbour on Saturday.

So far, the police have arrested three persons in the matter. The crowd of protesters at the police station alleged that the murder was not the outcome of a spur of the moment incident but a planned one.

DCP (zone V) Pranay Ashok said, “Based on the complaint given by the family and relatives of the deceased, we have arrest three persons and another person should be arrested soon.” The officer said prima facie probe indicated the murder was the outcome of a spur of the moment fight.

Another officer said the deceased, Vimal Raj Nadar, and the main accused, Malesh Chitakandi, knew each other and had fought earlier as well.
The incident took place early Saturday after a quarrel between the two as Chitakandi and his friends were talking loudly outside the deceased’s house, disturbing his sleep.

Chitakandi works as a delivery boy with a leading online shopping company. He and Nadar resided at Kamraj chawl on 90 feet road in Dharavi. At 3 am on Saturday, Chitakandi was sitting with his friend near Nadar’s house. As the two were talking loudly, Nadar woke up, stepped outside the house and yelled at them, asking them to leave.

Chitakandi left but returned within minutes with a stump and allegedly hit Nadar on the back of his head. After Nadar fell on the floor, Chitakandi left, police said, adding that the deceased lay there till 5 am when local residents spotted him and rushed him to Sion hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

