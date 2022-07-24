Kabbadi player murder was planned, not outcome of quarrel, say protesters at police station

July 24, 2022 10:22:36 pm
A crowd of local residents gathered at Dharavi police station on Sunday, demanding arrests of all accused of the murder of a 23-year-old kabbadi player, Vimal Raj Nadar. Nadar was killed allegedly by his 26-year-old neighbour on Saturday.
So far, the police have arrested three persons in the matter. The crowd of protesters at the police station alleged that the murder was not the outcome of a spur of the moment incident but a planned one.
DCP (zone V) Pranay Ashok said, “Based on the complaint given by the family and relatives of the deceased, we have arrest three persons and another person should be arrested soon.” The officer said prima facie probe indicated the murder was the outcome of a spur of the moment fight.
Another officer said the deceased, Vimal Raj Nadar, and the main accused, Malesh Chitakandi, knew each other and had fought earlier as well.
The incident took place early Saturday after a quarrel between the two as Chitakandi and his friends were talking loudly outside the deceased’s house, disturbing his sleep.
Subscriber Only Stories
Chitakandi works as a delivery boy with a leading online shopping company. He and Nadar resided at Kamraj chawl on 90 feet road in Dharavi. At 3 am on Saturday, Chitakandi was sitting with his friend near Nadar’s house. As the two were talking loudly, Nadar woke up, stepped outside the house and yelled at them, asking them to leave.
Chitakandi left but returned within minutes with a stump and allegedly hit Nadar on the back of his head. After Nadar fell on the floor, Chitakandi left, police said, adding that the deceased lay there till 5 am when local residents spotted him and rushed him to Sion hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
India vs West Indies: Shardul cleans up Pooran, Windies are four down
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Latest News
46-year-old labourer falls to death at underconstruction building, contractor booked
Chess Olympiad: Preparations on, test tournament held
CISCE ISC Class 12 Results 2022: West Bengal shines, 6 out 18 national Rank 1 holders from state
No protests for Partha: Minister in ED net but Mamata & TMC play waiting game
Mother Nature in deep agony, climate crisis can endanger planet’s future: President Kovind in his farewell address
Almost 700 migrants rescued off the Italian coast, 5 found dead
lulia Vantur’s celebrates 42nd birthday with Salman Khan by her side, see photos and videos
Rainbow-coloured sun halo sighted in Dehradun
The curious case of Kannada film Dollu bagging the 68th National Film Award for a sync sound film while not being one
Nathan Lyon ties knot with fiancée Emma McCarthy
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sing and groove at Kenny Chesney’s concert, watch video
ED moves HC against arrested Bengal minister’s admission to state-run hospital