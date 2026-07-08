FDA suspends licence of iconic Mumbai ice cream outlet K Rustom over food safety violations

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One of Mumbai’s best-known food establishments, K Rustom & Co, famous for its ice cream sandwiches, has had its food business licence suspended after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found serious food safety and hygiene violations, including live rats, houseflies, expired food products and lapses in cold chain maintenance during an inspection.
The action came during a statewide enforcement drive conducted by the FDA on July 7 and 8 under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. According to officials, inspectors found that the Churchgate establishment had violated hygiene norms prescribed under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.
According to the FDA, inspectors found live rats and houseflies inside the premises, disruptions in cold chain operations, failures to maintain mandatory records and expired food products during the inspection at the outlet located in Brabourne Stadium House on Veer Nariman Road. Following the inspection, the department suspended the establishment’s food business licence under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
The action against K Rustom was part of a larger statewide crackdown in which the FDA inspected 16 hotels, restaurants and dhabas on July 7. Ten establishments were issued improvement notices, while the licences of three food businesses, including K Rustom, were suspended for serious violations.
The other establishments whose licences were suspended were Hotel Patilwada in Dhule, which was found operating without the required food business licence, and Shri Hira Sweets Pvt Ltd in Nagpur, where inspectors found a dead rat near an area where food was being prepared, in violation of food safety regulations.
The FDA also conducted six raids across Maharashtra and seized banned food products, including pan masala and gutkha, worth Rs 9,60,416 during the drive. One FIR was registered in connection with the sale, distribution and transportation of prohibited food products, leading to the arrest of one person. Separately, enforcement teams seized non-prohibited food items, including milk, milk products and jaggery, worth Rs 7,51,440 from five establishments across the state.
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