FDA suspends licence of iconic Mumbai ice cream outlet K Rustom over food safety violations

The action against K Rustom was part of a larger statewide crackdown in which the FDA inspected 16 hotels, restaurants and dhabas on July 7. (Special arrangement photo)

One of Mumbai’s best-known food establishments, K Rustom & Co, famous for its ice cream sandwiches, has had its food business licence suspended after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found serious food safety and hygiene violations, including live rats, houseflies, expired food products and lapses in cold chain maintenance during an inspection.

The action came during a statewide enforcement drive conducted by the FDA on July 7 and 8 under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. According to officials, inspectors found that the Churchgate establishment had violated hygiene norms prescribed under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.